4 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage – € 450,000

Fantastic Penthouse Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Torremolinos, this spacious and bright 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers the best of coastal living. From your private balcony, you can enjoy spectacular sea views and a calm and relaxing atmosphere. It is located just 700m from the beach and 5 minutes from Calle San Miguel. Featured Features: 4 large bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living/dining room with windows that take advantage of natural light and views. Fully equipped kitchen with appliances. Balcony with sea views. Parking, swimming… See full property details

Penthouse

Torremolinos, Málaga

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 450,000

