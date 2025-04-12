LIFE IN SPAIN: Bar-hopping during holy week

YOUR Spanish friends will agree with you on two things, at least: semana santa has evolved, and it’s a culinary delight.
That is to say, it’s no longer the stern religious occasion that it used to be – today, it’s a fun tourist attraction, and we can take full advantage of the delicious dishes that are served up for Easter!
Holy Week is great for going out and watching the processions – and for nipping into bars, to sample the food and drink!
So, starting on Sunday, why not plan your forays into local culture (the processions) and local cuisine (the bars)?
READ MORE:
- 7 Foods You Need To Eat Before You Die
- REVIEW: These are the 10 best restaurants in Madrid that have put Spain’s capital firmly on the food map
- These are the best roadside restaurants in Malaga province – according to a respected food publication in Spain
Given that rain is likely this year, we might be spending most of our time doing the latter!
Here are some Easter Treats to look for on the menu:
Potaje de Vigilia
This is an ‘Easter Vigil Stew’, and its principal ingredients are chick peas and cod. There is a strong Andalucian tradition against eating meat during Lent, so this humble dish (served piping hot) is ideal.
Torrijas
These are the kids’ favourite. Bread soaked in milk, with lots of cinnamon and sugar.
Buñuelos de bacalao
Cod fritters are very ‘Easter’, and can be ordered as a tapa.
Garbanzos con espinacas
Chick peas with spinach is a delicious (and healthy) Easter stew.
Tinto de Verano
The first sign that summer is coming is when bars start offering ‘red wine shandy’ – a glass of half wine, half sweet lemonade.