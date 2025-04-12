LIFE IN SPAIN: Bar-hopping during holy week

YOUR Spanish friends will agree with you on two things, at least: semana santa has evolved, and it’s a culinary delight.

That is to say, it’s no longer the stern religious occasion that it used to be – today, it’s a fun tourist attraction, and we can take full advantage of the delicious dishes that are served up for Easter!

Holy Week is great for going out and watching the processions – and for nipping into bars, to sample the food and drink!

So, starting on Sunday, why not plan your forays into local culture (the processions) and local cuisine (the bars)?

Given that rain is likely this year, we might be spending most of our time doing the latter!

Here are some Easter Treats to look for on the menu:

Potaje de Vigilia

This is an ‘Easter Vigil Stew’, and its principal ingredients are chick peas and cod. There is a strong Andalucian tradition against eating meat during Lent, so this humble dish (served piping hot) is ideal.

Torrijas

Torrijas, a treat at Easter in Spain. Photo by Vincenzo Caico / Flickr

These are the kids’ favourite. Bread soaked in milk, with lots of cinnamon and sugar.

Buñuelos de bacalao

Cod fritters are very ‘Easter’, and can be ordered as a tapa.

Garbanzos con espinacas

Chick peas with spinach is a delicious (and healthy) Easter stew.

Tinto de Verano

The first sign that summer is coming is when bars start offering ‘red wine shandy’ – a glass of half wine, half sweet lemonade.