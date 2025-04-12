EXPLAINER: How to obtain your Andalucía health card

THE medical card (tarjeta sanitaria individual) is the document that identifies the individual before the Public Health Authorities of Andalucia.

Each person should possess one, including expats.

It is important that even children have one from birth.

If you don’t have your card yet this is what you need to do to obtain one for you and your family.

The first step is including other members of your family under your benefits as user of Social Security.

This is done in the offices of Social Security, in the information desk (Centro de Atención e Información de la Seguridad Social CAISS).

The necessary documentation is: passport and Residencia of every member of the family and proof of family relationship, such as birth certificate, marriage certificate.

No translation is needed, though you have to show the originals.

At that moment, if everything is correct, you will be given an accreditation document that you will need for the following step at your local health centre.

(Essentially this document is enough to receive medical care in all Spain. But having a personal card for each member allows you, for instance, to choose a doctor different to that of another member)

In order to obtain your medical card you have to fill in the application form (one per card) and submit it in your local health centre.

Along with the form you need to present originals and copies of:

• Passport and Residencia Certificate of Social Security Contributor.

• Certificate of Beneficiaries

Make sure you provide a valid address.

The card can take weeks or even months to arrive. In the mean time you can use the slip they give you.