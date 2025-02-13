Three signs your heart health is at risk, according to leading Spanish doctor

A LEADING cardiologist has warned that you could have heart issues if you notice three certain symptoms.

Doctor Aurelio Rojas told his 350,000 Instagram followers how certain clues could point to a malfunctioning cardiovascular system.

He said that anyone displaying such symptoms should see a doctor.

READ MORE: How taking in the sun daily can help prevent cancer and heart problems, according to scientists in Spain

The first sign that you should seek medical attention is if you suffer from poor breathing when lying down.

This symptom is most noticeable before going to sleep and some people are forced to sit up suddenly to get some air.

@doctorrojass ? 3 señales de alarma de un corazón débil que no puedes ignorar ? ¿Sabías que algunas señales en tu cuerpo pueden indicar que tu corazón está en riesgo? ? Si experimentas ortopnea, angina de pecho o edemas, ¡es momento de buscar ayuda! En este video te explico qué significa cada uno de estos síntomas y por qué es importante no pasarlos por alto. ? ¡Cuidar tu salud ?? es clave! Si te identificaste con alguna de estas señales, no dudes en buscar atención médica. Comparte este video con tus seres queridos, ¡podría salvarles la vida! ? #corazon #doctor #consejos #salud ? sonido original – Aurelio Rojas Sánchez

This condition is called orthopnea.

Orthopnea also requires those suffering to sleep with several pillows, as the more upright position allows for better airflow.

So if you find yourself needing more pillows at nighttime, you may be experiencing orthopnea.

The second indication of a weak heart is angina.

This is a type of severe chest pain which can also spread to the shoulders, arms, and neck.

It is caused by inadequate blood flow to the heart.

Angina is often suspect when a chest pain occurs after mild activities such as climbing the stairs, but it can also transpire at rest.

Rojas’ third indication of heart difficulties is fluid retention (edema), especially in the legs or lower limbs.

Common symptoms include swelling in the legs, a feeling of pressure, and indentations (called ‘fovea’) when pressing on the swollen area.

The severity of the indentation helps assess the extent of fluid retention.

This symptom is common in heart failure, a condition where the heart does not pump blood effectively, leading to progressive fluid retention, which initially appears in the legs.

It aids both in diagnosis and prognosis.