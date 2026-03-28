THE STUDY tracked nearly 11,000 people aged 65 and over in Japan over several years to assess the impact of cooking habits on cognitive health.

Participants’ cognitive health was monitored until 2022, with researchers assessing how often they cooked from scratch at home.

They were also evaluated on seven basic cooking skills, including tasks such as peeling fruit and vegetables.

Around half of those studied cooked at least five times a week, while more than a quarter said they rarely or never cooked.

Women and more experienced cooks were found to prepare meals more frequently than men and those with fewer culinary skills.

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one of the seven basic cooking skills

Image by Martin Vorel from Pixabay

During the follow-up period, 1,195 participants developed dementia, while 870 died and 157 moved away before receiving a diagnosis.

Analysis showed that cooking more frequently at home was consistently linked to a lower risk of dementia in both men and women.

Cooking from scratch at least once a week was associated with a 23% lower dementia risk in men and a 27% reduction in women compared to those who cooked less often.

The most significant impact was seen among those with limited cooking skills, where preparing just one meal a week from scratch was linked to a 67% reduction in dementia risk.

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Take-out meals lead up to 67% reduction in dementia risk Image by freepik

Researchers believe the combination of physical activity and mental engagement involved in cooking plays a key role in protecting brain function.

Cooking requires planning meals, shopping for ingredients, and preparing dishes, all of which stimulate cognitive processes.

Even simple tasks such as peeling vegetables or following a recipe were found to contribute to maintaining mental sharpness.

The study also highlighted that cooking often encourages healthier eating habits, with meals typically including fresh ingredients such as vegetables, fish and whole grains.

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cooking plays a key role in protecting the brain function Image by freepik

While the findings are based on data from Japan, researchers say the underlying benefits of cooking are likely to apply across different populations.

Although the study does not establish direct causation, it adds to growing evidence that lifestyle habits can play a key role in reducing the risk of dementia.

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