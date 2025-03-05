Irish expat in Spain says his mental health is ‘far better’ despite ‘much lower’ salary

AN IRISH man who set up a new life for himself on the Costa Blanca, says it has been great for his mental health and that he can’t see himself returning home soon.

Scott McCormack, 31, lives in Torrevieja and penned a column for The Irish Times about his experiences.

He says that though salaries are lower compared to Ireland, the cost of living is ‘so much cheaper’ plus the weather is better.

TORREVIEJA EVENING VIEW

Scott from County Kildare said he never saw himself leaving Ireland until his parents moved to Spain and then he realised that he could also find something better for himself.

Long workdays back home- though on a well-paid job- meant he had little time to enjoy weekends as he was always playing catch-up.

He started visiting his mother and father and fell in love with Spain and ‘realised that I wanted more of that’.

Scott took the plunge and moved over, before getting a job for a Costa Blanca-based health care company.

He continues: “I realised I loved the job of looking after patients who had travelled there for operations from Ireland using the EU’s Cross Border Directive.”

“By chance, a friend mentioned that Surgery Now, an Irish company which also brought Irish patients to Spain for surgeries, were looking for a carer/driver.”

“I sent in my CV, did the interview, and was offered the position and now greet patients when they land at Alicante-Elche airport.”

Scott told The Irish Times that he was impressed by the country’s low prices.

“Here in Spain, I find the cost of living so much cheaper than at home. Things like car insurance and tax are so much cheaper.”

“There isn’t too much hassle getting somewhere to rent for a quarter of what you’d pay at home,” he added.

“I don’t drink that often, but, when I do, I can still get a pint here for €2 and I don’t need €100 for a meal and a night out.”

“With housing costs and cost-of-living issues in Ireland, I just can’t see myself going home any time soon.”

Scott concluded: “When I get up in the morning here and feel the sun on my face, I feel alive. My mental health is so much better here – doing my job with huge satisfaction every day.”