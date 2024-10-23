These areas of Spain offer the best ‘quality of life’, according to latest study

NAVARRE is the best Spanish region to live in according to the country’s Quality of Life Indicator (IMCV) compiled by the National Institute of Statistics.

The barometer last year rebounded 0.14 points reaching a national average 101.54, the first time there has been a rise since the Covid pandemic.

Nine categories are analysed to produce the IMVC including employment, health, the environment, education, and feeling safe.

2019 saw the highest score since 2008 with 102.03 points and the index has fallen since then.

Despite last year’s rise, the pre-pandemic figure has yet to be reached.

The factors behind the 2024 increase were in the work, education, environment, and general life experience categories.

There falls for living conditions, health, leisure, and personal safety sections.

By regions, Navarre (105.29 points), La Rioja (104.14) and the Basque Country (103.89) had the highest quality of life figures in 2023.

In contrast, Ceuta, the Canary Islands, Galicia and Andalusia got the lowest grades(below 100 points).

The Balearics came top for employment, while the Valencian Community topped the ‘governance and basic rights’ category.