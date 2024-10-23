23 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2024 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

These areas of Spain offer the best ‘quality of life’, according to latest study

by
These areas of Spain offer the best 'quality of life', according to latest study

NAVARRE is the best Spanish region to live in according to the country’s Quality of Life Indicator (IMCV) compiled by the National Institute of Statistics.

The barometer last year rebounded 0.14 points reaching a national average 101.54, the first time there has been a rise since the Covid pandemic.

Nine categories are analysed to produce the IMVC including employment, health, the environment, education, and feeling safe.

READ MORE:

2019 saw the highest score since 2008 with 102.03 points and the index has fallen since then.

Despite last year’s rise, the pre-pandemic figure has yet to be reached.

The factors behind the 2024 increase were in the work, education, environment, and general life experience categories.

There falls for living conditions, health, leisure, and personal safety sections.

By regions, Navarre (105.29 points), La Rioja (104.14) and the Basque Country (103.89) had the highest quality of life figures in 2023.

In contrast, Ceuta, the Canary Islands, Galicia and Andalusia got the lowest grades(below 100 points).

The Balearics came top for employment, while the Valencian Community topped the ‘governance and basic rights’ category.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

How locals in Spain can block Airbnb-style flats according to new Supreme Court ruling
Previous Story

Malaga will ban new Airbnb-style flats in ‘saturated’ areas within days – following similar measures in Sevilla

plane e
Next Story

Brit holiday chaos as Birmingham Airport is evacuated and all flights are suspended due to ‘suspicious vehicle’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

How locals in Spain can block Airbnb-style flats according to new Supreme Court ruling

Malaga will ban new Airbnb-style flats in ‘saturated’ areas within days – following similar measures in Sevilla

AIRBNB-style flats will be banned in Malaga within days- following
Warning for pirate taxi drivers as police launch crackdown on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Warning for pirate taxi drivers as police launch crackdown on Spain’s Costa Blanca

POLICE forces on the Costa Blanca are ramping up prosecutions