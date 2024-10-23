23 Oct, 2024
23 Oct, 2024 @ 15:22
·
1 min read

BREAKING: Brit holiday chaos as Birmingham Airport is evacuated and all flights are suspended due to ‘suspicious vehicle’

by
plane e

BIRMINGHAM Airport has suspended all flights today due to an emergency situation.

The major travel hub has been evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

In a post on social media, the airport said: “West Midlands police are currently on-site dealing with an incident”.

“Airport operations are currently suspended.

“Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

There are multiple flights scheduled from Birmingham to Spain today, including to Malaga, Palma, Barcelona, Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

Travellers are advised to stay informed of updates from West Midlands Police and Birmingham Airport.

Passengers have taken to X to complain that they are stuck on the tarmac.

One wrote: “I am stuck on a plane, claustrophobic, pleading to get off. How long is this situation going to take?”

Another said: “My mum and dad are stuck on a plane at Birmingham airport. They have no idea what’s going on they just got back from Spain.”

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

