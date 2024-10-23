23 Oct, 2024
23 Oct, 2024 @ 17:30
1 min read

Revealed: How narco gang in Spain’s Andalucia hid drugs inside truck wheels

by

A TYRE shop in Algeciras has been busted for running an ‘ingenious’ drug trafficking hub where the merchandise was hidden inside truck wheels crossing from Morocco into Spain.

The gang used heavy goods vehicles to transport hash across the Strait of Gibraltar, with the tire shop providing cover for their activities.

Some 20 people have been arrested in the major police operation that spanned across Andalucia and Murcia.

READ MORE: WATCH: How narco traffickers from Spain’s Andalucia flooded Europe with hashish, including hidden switches, secret lairs and fake cops – as police seize nine TONNES of drugs

Hash coming from Morocco into Spain was hidden in tyres of HGVs

Their activities have been described as one of the most active hash trafficking operations in the Campo de Gibraltar.

They were swept up when police raided the tire workshop that served as the gang’s key logistics base in La Menacha industrial estate on the outskirts of the city.

In total, 150 Guardia Civil officers carried out raids at 15 different locations on Tuesday, initially leading to 16 arrests, with more following as investigations continued.

READ MORE: ‘We all suspected there were drugs in the containers’: Dark turn in mystery of the German couple who vanished in Barcelona’s most dangerous neighbourhood  

Raids were conducted across multiple locations including Algeciras, San Roque, Los Barrios, Roquetas de Mar in Almeria, Mollina in Malaga, and Cartagena in Murcia.

The bust comes following an investigation that began at the start of this year, when officers first identified the group’s activities in the region.

Authorities seized a ‘significant quantity of drugs’ that had been concealed inside truck wheels during the raids, further uncovering the sophisticated methods employed by the smugglers.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

