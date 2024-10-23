23 Oct, 2024
23 Oct, 2024 @ 16:43
1 min read

Malaga will ban new Airbnb-style flats in ‘saturated’ areas within days – following similar measures in Sevilla

by
How locals in Spain can block Airbnb-style flats according to new Supreme Court ruling

AIRBNB-style flats will be banned in Malaga within days- following in Sevilla’s footsteps. 

Malaga’s Town Hall is set to impose strict new regulations on holiday rentals in an effort to curb tourist accommodation ‘saturating’ parts of the city. 

Opposition to tourist accommodation has been spreading across the country.
Photo: The Olive Press

Next week, the registration of new holiday homes will be banned in 43 areas, modifying the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

In these ‘saturated’ areas, more than 8% of residential properties are used as tourist accommodation, according to a study by the co-operative Espacio Comun. 

The new rules will take effect from early November and will be implemented immediately on a precautionary basis pending full legal approval.

They are expected to last up to five years. 

Councillor for Town Planning, Carmen Casero, emphasized that the Junta de Andalucía will be responsible for enforcing this regulation.

Among the areas impacted are Malaga city, El Ejido, La Malagueta, Pedregalejo, and many other residential neighborhoods. 

In addition, properties that were registered after February 2024 and do not have independent access via separate doors will be cancelled. 

It is reported that the Junta has already begun to notify owners of the cancellations and over 1,500 have been sent to the regional government for review. 

The study accompanying the decision reveals that tourist flats make up 75% of the city’s holiday accommodation, with 65% concentrated in the city center. 

According to the new law, Malaga has been divided into three zones for holiday rental regulation. 

In addition to the 43 zones that face an outright ban, other neighborhoods will continue to face restrictions that require tourist flats to have independent access. 

Some 32 neighbourhoods are classified as ‘average’, with a 4.53% or above of tourist accommodation. 

Meanwhile on the low end, there are 296 neighbourhoods with a 4.53% level. 

The Town Hall will monitor the situation closely to ensure that tourist pressure does not spread to less affected areas.

The move marks Malaga’s strongest effort yet to control the rapid expansion of holiday rentals, which have sparked concerns about housing affordability and neighborhood depopulation. 

With almost 13,000 holiday flats already registered in the city centre, Malaga is seeking to strike a balance between tourism and residents’ needs.

Yzabelle Bostyn

