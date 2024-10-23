Exposed: Hidden brothel behind a bar in upmarket resort on Spain’s Costa Blanca which ‘forced women to perform sex acts for 12 hours per day’

A SECRET brothel in an l’Alfas del Pi disco bar that exploited women has been closed down by the Policia Nacional.

A man and two women of Portuguese and Romanian nationalities have been charged with prostitution offences and breaking labour laws.

The brothel was hidden behind a locked door which was accessed by pressing a button that was camouflaged in the bar area.

Police officers discovered the female workers did not have an employment contract and were forced into prostitution with 12-hour working days, six days a week.

The arrested trio all had different and defined roles in running the clandestine business.

The man ran the illegal enterprise and exerted total control over the exploited women in setting fees.

He even stopping them from talking to anybody outside the premises while his two colleagues enforced the rules which he set.

A search resulted in the seizure of €11,750 in cash, a quantity of viagra, and ledgers featuring the names of the exploited women and the amount of money they earned.