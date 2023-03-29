AN ALICANTE brothel owner who exploited young, vulnerable and underage women has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The 50-year-old Spaniard ordered his victims to be available to clients 24 hours a day and prevented them from even going outside his building.

The mother who had guardianship over a 19-year-old girl with mental health issues, told police that she was being prostituted inside an Alicante house by a man who threatened her.

The Policia Nacional discovered the property was being used as a brothel with women too scared to complain about their treatment due to fear of reprisals.

The exploitation reached the point where victims were forced to have sex with customers even if they had suffered injuries in previous encounters.

The brothel owner recruited women via erotic sites on the internet where ‘significant’ financial benefits were offered to anybody who wanted to work as a prostitute for him.

Police raided his premises and he identified himself as a Benidorm Policia Local officer and showed his badge, despite not been in the force for several years.

Two of his victims even tried to prevent his arrest for human and sex trafficking offences in addition to impersonating a police officer.

READ MORE: