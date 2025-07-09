9 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Jul, 2025 @ 18:30
··
1 min read

Well-known cinema chain in Spain fined for ‘stopping customers from bringing in outside snacks’

by

A MAJOR cinema chain has been slapped with a €25,000 fine for preventing moviegoers from bringing their own food and drinks into theatres in Almería province.

Yelmo Cines was penalised by Andalucian authorities after the consumer association Facua reported incidents at two of its venues – in Roquetas de Mar and the Torrecárdenas neighbourhood of Almería – in 2023.

The controversial policy affected customers at the Gran Plaza Shopping Park in Roquetas de Mar and the Torrecárdenas Shopping Centre in Almería, where cinema staff were turning away patrons carrying outside refreshments.

READ MORE: Police rescue stolen second century Roman relief listed for sale in Spain on auction site

Facua investigators discovered that Yelmo’s website displayed a warning message before ticket purchases, claiming that ‘as this establishment has a bar service’, regional regulations prohibited entry with food and drinks bought elsewhere.

The cinema chain cited regulations which argue it had the right to refuse admission to customers carrying outside refreshments whilst reserving the right to sell its own concessions.

However, the local authorities firmly rejected this defence.

READ MORE: Here’s how Spain would be impacted if eight million immigrants were deported – and it isn’t pretty

In its ruling, the authority emphasised that a cinema’s primary function is film exhibition, not catering, making the hospitality industry exemptions irrelevant.

The regional consumer protection body determined that cinemas do not qualify for these protections under Andalucian regulations, which permit certain hospitality and leisure establishments to ban outside food and drink.

Crucially, the ruling noted that Yelmo was not attempting to prohibit eating and drinking entirely within its theatres – only the consumption of items purchased elsewhere – which was branded an ‘abusive practice’.

READ MORE: Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez ‘thought about resigning’ as new anti-corruption measures are unveiled

The authorities concluded that preventing paying customers from entering with outside refreshments, whilst allowing consumption of identical products purchased on-site, constituted an unjustified restriction on consumer rights.

Even though Almería City Council had issued retrospective authorisation for the Torrecárdenas venue to display the contentious signage – which had been in place for years without proper permission – regional consumer protection officials declared this invalid.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The Spanish expat who found success teaching Spain’s world-famous cuisine to foreigners in English

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop