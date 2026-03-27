IT has the perfect name for an international dance festival.

And the TIP TOE Soho International Dance Festival kicks off on April 11 at the amazing new theatre opened by Antonio Banderas 6 years ago.

The Hollywood star has teamed up with celebrated Spanish dancer Lucia Lacarra for one of the Spring highlights on the Costa del Sol.

The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank will come alive with four of today’s leading international dance companies: the Bavarian Junior Ballet, the Lucia Lacarra Ballet, Käfig, and the Malandain Ballet Biarritz.

The dazzling Lucia Lacarra Ballet will perform at TIP TOE.

Over nine days, five breathtaking performances will bring the world of dance closer to the local public, especially as each will be followed by a post-show discussion.

Leading European company Malandain Ballet Biarritz, which attracts 100,000 spectators per year, will open the festival with Les Saisons (April 11 and 12).

A performance from Malandain Ballet Biarritz will open the breathtaking festival.

Some 22 classically-trained dancers will present this contemporary poetic fantasy, choreographed by director Thierry Malandain.

Next up, on April 14, the Soho stage will host the Bavarian Junior Ballet, with a program that blends musical styles as diverse as Mozart, Vivaldi, Stravinsky, J.J. Cale, and Pink Floyd. Even better, TIP TOE director Lucia Lacarra, will perform alongside Ivan Liška, the distinguished Bavarian lead.

The Bavarian Junior Ballet will take to the stage on 14 April.

Baroque and hip hop

The groundbreaking show Folia takes place on April 16 and 17, featuring live music from the French company Käfig. It offers an astonishing blend of contemporary dance set to popular, baroque, and hip-hop music.

Käfig perform their spellbinding show Folia on April 16 and 17.

Folia was born from this fusion and the collaboration between Mourad Merzouki and Franck-Emmanuel Comte, director of the Concert de l’Hostel Dieu.

Before the performance, the prestigious LUX DUCTOR Award will be presented to Argentine Julio Bocca, one of the leading figures in international ballet.

On April 18, Lucia Lacarra Ballet presents Fordlandia, a dreamlike neoclassical dance performance starring Lacarra and Matthew Golding that blends dance with audiovisual arts.

Lucia Lacarra and Matthew Golding present Forlandia on April 18.

The work captures the distance that Lacarra and Golding maintained due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

An artistic duo – as well as a couple in real life – the pandemic kept them physically apart. She spent the lockdown in Zumaia and he in Amsterdam.

Finally, the grande finale takes place on April 19 when Lacarra’s company will present Lost Letter.

Choreographed by Matthew Golding, this moving production – featuring incredible technical skill and the impeccable performance of 10 dancers led by Lacarra – takes the audience on an emotional and visually-stunning journey.

Parallel Events

The international nature of TIP TOE makes it a pioneering project in Malaga, serving as an open platform where students from Andalucian schools have the opportunity to experience dance through a variety of scheduled side events.

One of the most special events will be the ‘barra de ballet’ in the Port of Malaga on April 12 at midday (registration required), where more than 500 people will dance in unison led by Lucia Lacarra.

Another highly anticipated event is the public meeting with dancer Julio Bocca, winner of the LUX DUCTOR Award, on April 16, where he will reflect on his extensive professional career. The event will take place at 11am at La Pérgola del Mediterráneo, subject to capacity.

In addition, auditions for young talent will be held by the Bavarian Junior Ballet, led by Ivan Liška and dance master Olivier Vercoutere at Sohrlin Andalucía (April 13).

Meanwhile, a choreography workshop led by Käfig, directed by Mourad Merzouki, will take place at ESAEM on April 17.

TIP TOE tickets

Tickets for the shows are available on the theatre’s website www.teatrodelsoho.com, at the box office, and at all El Corte Ingles ticket outlets, priced up to 36 euros. Additionally, the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank has launched a 99-euro season pass to enjoy all five shows.

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