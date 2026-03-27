TEENAGERS in Spain are being warned they could end up with a criminal record just for ‘liking’ a video of a violent assault online.

The Policia Nacional and FundacionSOL have launched a campaign to combat the rise of ‘Happy Slapping’ across the country.

Despite its innocent-sounding name, the trend involves youths filming physical, verbal or sexual attacks on their peers to post online to social media.

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Experts are now warning that anyone over the age of 14 who records, shares, or even interacts with these viral videos is participating in the crime and faces severe legal consequences.

According to a damning new report, violent youth crime is surging in Spain, with more than 12,500 assault offences committed by minors in 2024.

Even more chilling is the 18.8% spike in attempted murders and homicides carried out by youths, which prosecutors blame on group dynamics and an escalation in violent behaviour.

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Police inspector Juan Cristobal Cabiedas Pedraza warned that the trend is moving beyond physical violence to cause lasting psychological damage.

“We cannot understand these types of behaviours as a joke or a game since they can constitute crimes against moral integrity, injuries or threats, among others,” he said.

“Minors, from the age of 14, have criminal responsibility, affecting the consequences until their adult life.”

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The campaign highlights that victims suffer a cruel ‘double victimisation’, first from the physical attack and then from the permanent public humiliation online.

Worryingly, statistics reveal that in 61% of cases, the attackers are close friends or classmates of the victim.

The digital abuse is also becoming more sophisticated, with 14.2% of cyberbullying cases now utilising artificial intelligence to create fake images or audio of victims.

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Platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok remain the primary battlegrounds where these vicious attacks are shared.

Authorities are urging parents not to look the other way and to educate their children that behind every viral video is a real victim.

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