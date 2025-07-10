10 Jul, 2025
10 Jul, 2025 @ 09:58
Trump threatens EU with fresh tariffs despite claiming ‘they’re finally treating us nicely’

Donald Trump threatens 25% tariffs on the EU and says bloc is 'designed to screw the US'

DONALD Trump has announced that the European Union will receive a tariff letter ‘in a couple of days’ threatening to reopen his trans-Atlantic trade war.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting in Washington, the US President declared that Europe would join the growing list of trading partners facing American levies. 

“We’re talking with them, and they’re treating us nicely, after years of being terrible to us,” Trump said of the EU. “I just want them to know that a letter means a deal.”

The threat comes as European businesses are already bracing for potential disruption to transatlantic trade, with industries from automotive to agriculture facing uncertainty about future costs. 

Trump’s erratic trade policy has already caused significant market volatility, with his latest announcements immediately triggering stock market falls.

The EU tariff announcement coincides with Trump’s threat of a punishing 50% duty on copper imports, though details remain unclear about implementation timelines. 

The move mirrors existing tariffs on aluminium and steel, both of which face similar punitive rates and have already disrupted global supply chains.

However, Trump’s trade offensive has been characterised by repeated delays and U-turns, creating ongoing uncertainty for European exporters. 

Initially announced in April, the tariff programme was postponed by 90 days to allow negotiations. 

With that deadline expiring on July 9, Trump pushed the implementation date back again to August 1 – echoing the now infamous TACO acronym (Trump always chickens out).

However, last Monday, another 14 countries received letters outlining their specific tariff rates, ranging from 25% for South Korea and Japan to 40% for Laos and Myanmar. 

The letters warned that any retaliatory measures would result in additional tariffs of equivalent value, effectively threatening a spiralling trade war that could engulf global commerce.

“The tariffs will begin to be paid then,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. 

“There have been no changes to this date and there will be none. In other words, all money must be paid starting August 1, 2025. No extensions will be granted.”

However, Trump’s track record suggests further delays remain possible, with the President himself admitting the August 1st date is not ‘100% fixed’ when questioned by reporters on Monday.

In a separate development, Trump’s Agriculture Secretary announced a complete ban on Chinese and other ‘enemy’ nations purchasing American farmland, citing national security concerns. 

The prohibition extends to Russia and Iran, affecting current Chinese ownership of approximately 107,000 hectares of US agricultural land.

