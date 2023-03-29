68-year-old Ana Obregón has become the mother of a little girl who was born last March 20 in Miami, Hola magazine has confirmed today.

Obregón, famous for her appearances in late 1990s and early 2000s TV shows, tragically lost her 27-year-old biological son Alejandro Lequio to cancer in 2020.

The former actress has said to have recovered “the excitement to live” after the arrival of her new daughter.

Ana Obregón presented the 2023 New Year´s Campanadas. Photo by Cordon Press

Hiring a surrogate mother is illegal in Spain, however, there are agencies that allow families to “order” a kid from Eastern European countries and the USA.

Obregón is being highly criticised online and in some Spanish TV programmes. People have also pointed out how she left the hospital in a wheelchair as if she had given birth to the baby herself.