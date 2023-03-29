RESIDENTS of Gibraltar looking for a new home will be in for a pleasant treat after its government ordered the building two new affordable public housing estates.

Chatham Views, at the site of the old Westside girls’ school will provide a total of 228 apartments with 44 flats for the elderly. It will take 30 months to complete.

SITUS Construction will build Chatham Views at the cost of £57.4 million to public coffers.

The first stage of Sir Bob Peliza Mews, at the site of the old power station, will deliver 253 flats in two years’s time.

It will be followed by phase two within a year, once AquaGib relocates its facility at the site.

Phase Two of the housing estate will provide a further 229 apartments, 83 of them designed for the elderly.

The government will pay Gibraltar Joinery and Building Services £104 million to build both phases of Sir Bob Peliza Mews.

The new projects are part of the government’s vision to build public housing that is much cheaper than private homes.

When both of these new estates are combined with the Hassan Centenary Terraces overlooking Eastern Beach, it will mean 1,375 new apartments and 127 flats for the elderly.

“I am pleased to be able to announce the award of these contracts for the construction of these overdue homes,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“They will be magnificent properties for the purchasers when completed and will form the basis for the establishment of many young Gibraltar families.”

He lamented the delays of the delivery of the homes because of the pandemic and Brexit.

“Purchasers will be disappointed by the delays but no doubt very happy to note that construction will now commence and that they now have clear time lines for the delivery of their homes,” Picardo added.

READ MORE: