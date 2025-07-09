Stargazer’s dream: Spain’s top five locations for the clearest view of the night sky

CONNECT with Spain’s starlit skies this summer and take part in the country’s astrotourism.

Spain is working to establish itself as one of Europe’s best destinations for stellar tourism.

It’s protecting its night skies through strengthening its natural landscapes that already have minimal light pollution, the main requirement for being able to enjoy the night sky at its brightest.

Some of Spain’s skies already have what is called a Starlight certification, which guarantees astronomical quality, minimal light pollution, and a long-term commitment to star sustainability.

Read ahead to find out your must-visit destination to see the best of Spain’s starlit skies.

La Palma, Canary Islands

La Palma has been a designated Starlight Reserve since 2012 and Roque de los Muchachos is under a ‘Sky Law’, where artificial lighting is restricted.

On the island, there are scientific obseravtories like the Canary Islands Institute of Astrophysics, and scenic viewpoints designed to provide the best astrotourism on offer.

Gredos Mountain Range, Ávila, Castile and León

Visit towns scattered across this mountain range like Hoyos del Espino, Nava del Barco, Solana de Ávila, Navatejares, and Puerto Castilla, to view the clearest night skies.

Montsec, Lleida, Catalonia

At the Montsec Astronomical Park, you’ll find a mixture of science, education, tourism and even a 3D planetarium.

Sierra Morena, Córdoba, Jaén and Seville, Andalusia

This 400km reserve across two provinces offers the opportunity to explore vast astronomical trails with guided night tours and stargazing interpretation on offer.

Guadalupe, Cáceres, Extremadura

The Villuercas-Ibores-Jara Geopark was awarded Starlight Destination status with its unspoiled skies and attempts to boost the rual economy through science-focused tourism.

“A starry sky presents an opportunity for sustainable development in rural regions experiencing population loss, which are precisely the areas that tend to have the clearest skies,” said Fundación Starlight director Antonia Varela.

