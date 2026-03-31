31 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Mar, 2026 @ 11:10
·
1 min read

‘A red line was crossed’: Pedro Sanchez lashes out at Israel after three UN peacekeepers under Spanish command are killed in Lebanon

by
A red line was crossed': Pedro Sanchez lashes out at Israel after three UN peacekeepers under Spanish command are killed in Lebanon

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has condemned two attacks within 24 hours on United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon that killed three Indonesian soldiers.

All of the victims were part of a multinational brigade under the command of Spain’s General Antonio Bernal Martín.

Pedro Sanchez- posting on the X social media platform- also called on Israel to halt its military offensive, stating that a ‘new red line’ was crossed on Sunday.

READ MORE:

“Spain categorically condemns these events and demands that the origin of the projectile be clarified, and calls on the Israeli government to halt hostilities,” added Sanchez.

“Attacks on UN peacekeeping missions are an unjustifiable aggression against the entire international community,” he continued after reports of Sunday’s death was confirmed.

He lost his life as a result of ‘indirect artillery fire’ which was almost certainly of Israeli origin.

The other two Indonesians died on Monday from the explosion of a device as their vehicle passed, which also left two injured.

They were part of a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which includes around 700 Spanish troops.

MINISTER ROBLES

Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, expressed her ‘enormous concern’ over what happened.

Southern Lebanon has been under sustained Israeli bombardment as part of the offensive against the Shiite group Hezbollah.

That’s amid the broader conflict linked to the war involving Iran and the escalating crisis across the Middle East.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent - € 255
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent – € 255,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent - € 255
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent – € 255,000

Latest from International Affairs

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop