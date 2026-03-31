31 Mar, 2026
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31 Mar, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent – € 255,000

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3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent - € 255

In the heart of the valley, surrounded by mountains and vineyards, lies this beautiful 120 m² two-story home, meticulously maintained and ready to enjoy. On the ground floor, natural light floods the spacious living-dining room, which opens onto a private terrace where every sunrise and sunset becomes a special moment. The open-plan kitchen invites you to cook at your leisure, while the full bathroom adds comfort to everyday life. It has three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a second full bathroom, offering space and comfort for the whole family or for entertaining guests. The property… See full property details

Villa

Parcent, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 255,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent - € 255,000

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