3 bedroom Villa for sale in Parcent – € 255,000

In the heart of the valley, surrounded by mountains and vineyards, lies this beautiful 120 m² two-story home, meticulously maintained and ready to enjoy. On the ground floor, natural light floods the spacious living-dining room, which opens onto a private terrace where every sunrise and sunset becomes a special moment. The open-plan kitchen invites you to cook at your leisure, while the full bathroom adds comfort to everyday life. It has three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a second full bathroom, offering space and comfort for the whole family or for entertaining guests. The property… See full property details

Villa

Parcent, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 255,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.