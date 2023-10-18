FIVE WOMEN forced to work as prostitutes in Spain’s Alicante province have been freed by the Policia Nacional following collaboration with the Brazilian Federal police.

Authorities busted the racket after getting a tip on an ‘anti-trafficking hotline’.

Six people have been arrested in Almoradi for exploiting the Brazilian victims who were tricked into coming to the country with bogus promises of cleaning jobs.

The female head of the gang promised she would pay the women their travel expenses and also ensure they would be working legally in Spain.

On arrival in the country, the ‘cleaners’ were told they’d have to become sex workers at a brothel to pay for their flights.

Half of their fees were taken by the criminals and the victims were monitored around-the-clock by a network of cameras established at the premises.

They were allowed no rest time and were punished if they refused to see a client.

They had to pay rent, food costs, and even water bills.

The criminals took advantage of the strong religious beliefs held by the women by staging various rituals in which they pledged their ‘absolute loyalty’ to the gang leaders.

Since the start of the year, the Policia Nacional has received 5,235 calls and emails over human trafficking and exploitation.

That’s resulted in 19 operations leading to 70 arrests and the release of 73 victims- two of which were minors.

