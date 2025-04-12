5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Casares with garage – € 495,000

Spacious corner house just 15 minutes from Sotogrande in El Secadero. The house is distributed over 3 floors. On the ground floor, we find the garage with space for two vehicles, with a bedroom-games room and the possibility of building a studio. The first floor has a large living-dining room with a fireplace and a sliding door that separates it from the corner terrace, a very spacious and bright kitchen furnished and equipped with top brand appliances, a bathroom and 3 bedrooms, two of them with built-in wardrobes and one with a dressing room. On the second floor we find a large bedroom and… See full property details

Townhouse

Casares, Málaga

5 beds 2 baths

€ 495,000