20 Apr, 2025
20 Apr, 2025
POLICE  have busted a secret underground shooting range buried three floors beneath a suburban house in Granada believed to be the brainchild of a ruthless gang arming violent drug cartels.

The astonishing discovery came as cops raided the unassuming property in southern Spain, only to stumble upon a high-tech bunker where thugs allegedly tested out assault rifles, submachine guns and pistols – all in complete silence from the street above.

Thanks to the bunker’s extreme depth, neighbours were none the wiser. Not a single gunshot was heard, despite what police described as a full-blown ‘illegal shooting range run by a criminal group’  – a first of its kind in Spain.

The gang is suspected of selling firepower to drug traffickers, who used the deadly gear to defend turf or take out rivals. Alongside the cache of weapons, officers seized €60,000 in cash, and arrested three suspects, with more likely to follow.

Police also found a treasure trove of gear including bulletproof vests and tactical kit, turning the secret range into what looked like a narco-military boot camp.

“This operation has removed weapons from the streets that could have been used to commit extremely serious crimes,” authorities said in a statement, hailing the sting as a major blow to gangland operations.

Spain has long been a gateway to Europe’s booming drug trade, thanks to close ties with Latin America and its proximity to Morocco – a cannabis kingpin in its own right.

But now, with bunkers turning suburban homes into war zones, it seems Spain’s underworld has quite literally gone underground.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

