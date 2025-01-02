2 Jan, 2025
2 Jan, 2025 @ 11:45
Thieves steal total cache of guns from Costa Blanca police station that had NO security cameras or alarm system

by
BURGLARS broke into a Costa Blanca police station on New Year’s night and stole eight guns plus ammunition, helped by the building having no alarm or security cameras.

The bold break-in happened at Els Poblets in the Marina Alta region of Alicante province.

The Policia Local building on Avenida Jaime I is manned between 6am and 10pm and is located in an area with few adjoining buildings.

ELS POBLETS STATION

It appears that the robbery had been planned in advance.

The thieves sawed off one of the security bars on a window and then forced it open to gain access.

Eight Walter 9mm guns were taken along with 16 bullet magazines totalling 240 rounds, leaving the station without any armed weapons.

An officer who closed the office on Tuesday night returned at 6am on Wednesday to discover the robbery.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of investigations and taken fingerprints.

Els Poblets mayor, Jose Luis Mas, said: “I’m worried because eight pistols have been taken and I’m concerned what they will be used for.”

“It seems premeditated because of when the break-in happened and the weapons were the only stolen items,” he added.

The thieves ignored computer gear, uniforms, and police radios.

The mayor admitted that the robbery will now lead to security cameras being installed.

Alex Trelinski

