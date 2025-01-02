2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 595,000

Apartment Benahavís, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 595,000

This charming 2-bedroom apartment in La Quinta (Benahavís) boasts panoramic sea views and a desirable south orientation, ensuring plenty of natural light throughout the day. Recently renovated, the apartment features a modern design with an open-plan living area that seamlessly connects to a cozy balcony, perfect for enjoying the picturesque scenery. The spacious layout includes a large terrace, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining, complete with a barbecue area. Enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to local amenities and the serene beauty of the surrounding mountains. Storage… See full property details