2 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jan, 2025 @ 12:30
·
1 min read

‘Big F*****g Party’: Illegal mega rave in Spain collapses motorway as thousands head to days-long fiesta

by

AN illegal mega rave in Spain has collapsed a motorway as thousands attend the annual, week long party. 

‘Big F***ing Party’ 2025, a huge illegal rave near the Ciudad Real airport has caused the collapse of motorways as thousands attend from all over Europe. 

It began on New Year’s Eve when hundreds of vehicles flooded into the A-43 motorway between Ciudad Real and Puertollano, collapsing the road and forcing security forces to advise drivers to avoid the area. 

The party, which has previously been held in Fuente Alamo (Murcia) and La Peza (Granada), is under vigilance by authorities. 

Last year, up to 8,000 people attended the illegal rave, which lasted until January 6. 

Ciudad Real Policia Local were informed the party had begun at around 21:30h, when they learned at least 500 vehicles had flooded onto the A-43 motorway towards the airport.

The Ciudad Real government subdelegate, David Broceño reminded citizens the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional were working hard to ensure the safety of citizens.  

He said: “There are currently no threats to citizen safety and we’ve implemented controls around the event to stop any accidents.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 595
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 595,000

Drug use leaps threefold over 17 years in Spain to fight depression and lack of sleep with women more affected than men
Next Story

Shocking report shows drug use leaping threefold over 17 years in Spain to fight anxiety and lack of sleep

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Drug use leaps threefold over 17 years in Spain to fight depression and lack of sleep with women more affected than men

Shocking report shows drug use leaping threefold over 17 years in Spain to fight anxiety and lack of sleep

A STUDY says people in Spain are getting more reliant
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 595

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 595,000

Apartment Benahavís, Málaga   2 beds   2 baths €