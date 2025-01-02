‘Big F*****g Party’: Illegal mega rave in Spain collapses motorway as thousands head to days-long fiesta

AN illegal mega rave in Spain has collapsed a motorway as thousands attend the annual, week long party.

‘Big F***ing Party’ 2025, a huge illegal rave near the Ciudad Real airport has caused the collapse of motorways as thousands attend from all over Europe.

It began on New Year’s Eve when hundreds of vehicles flooded into the A-43 motorway between Ciudad Real and Puertollano, collapsing the road and forcing security forces to advise drivers to avoid the area.

The party, which has previously been held in Fuente Alamo (Murcia) and La Peza (Granada), is under vigilance by authorities.

Last year, up to 8,000 people attended the illegal rave, which lasted until January 6.

AVISO MUY IMPORTANTE. A esta hora hay una gran concentración de vehículos en la autovía de Puertollano, con motivo de una fiesta rave junto al aeropuerto. Hay niebla. Estamos asegurando el tráfico por la gran concentración de vehículos y la escasa visibilidad. — Policía Local CReal (@PLCiudadReal092) December 31, 2024

Ciudad Real Policia Local were informed the party had begun at around 21:30h, when they learned at least 500 vehicles had flooded onto the A-43 motorway towards the airport.

The Ciudad Real government subdelegate, David Broceño reminded citizens the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional were working hard to ensure the safety of citizens.

He said: “There are currently no threats to citizen safety and we’ve implemented controls around the event to stop any accidents.”