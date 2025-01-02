2 Jan, 2025
2 Jan, 2025 @ 11:45
·
1 min read

Tragedy in Gran Canaria: Young girl plunges to her death from 10th floor balcony

by
A YOUNG girl has died in Gran Canaria after plunging over her balcony and falling 10 floors.

The new year is off to a tragic start in Gran Canaria as a 10-year-old girl has died after falling from a 10th floor balcony. 

It occurred on Wednesday, January 1 on Calle Jesus Ferrer Jimeno. 

According to Canarias 7, the Policia Nacional are leading the investigation, which they believe was an accidental death. 

The father of the girl, who was in the flat at the time alongside another younger daughter, was taken to hospital. 

Next to the body a paint can was found and authorities will try to ascertain whether she was balancing on the can and fell.

They will also gather witness testimony from neighbours and family members while they wait for the results of the autopsy.

