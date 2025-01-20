WATCH: Costa Blanca man caught on video firing gunshots into the air from a balcony

A MAN has been arrested in Alicante for firing several gunshots into the air from his balcony to see in the New Year.
The 47-year-old was detained by the Guardia Civil after his address was identified via a video sent anonymously to them.
The operation to identify him started when the recording was received showing the man firing at least four shots with a 12-gauge shotgun.
The footage allowed officers to arrest the home owner who did not have a gun licence to own or use firearms.
The shotgun belonged to another person who did have a licence.
The detainee has been charged with public disorder and illegally possessing a weapon.
The gun owner may also face charges.
The Guardia Civil praised the help given by the public and the receipt of the video which allowed investigations to be speeded up.
They also pointed out the risk of misusing firearms and the importance of observing possession laws in order to maintain public safety.