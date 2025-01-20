Intense rain will batter Spain’s Malaga this week followed by sunny spells

MALAGA will see 13.2mm of intense rain today, followed by rising temperatures and a dryer end to the week.

Today the chance of rain stands at 100% across the province, reaching 13.2mm rainfall.

It will strike in the afternoon, with showers predicted from 12pm onwards.

Despite heavy clouds, the temperature will remain between 10-17C, with 78% humidity.

The wind will come from the west at 7km/h, with gusts of up to 11km/h.

Tomorrow, January 21, the clouds will disperse and the chance of rain will lower to just 30%.

Temperatures will also rise, with a maximum of 20C and a minimum of 12C. The wind will also pick up tomorrow, between 10-15km/h.

On Wednesday, the chance of rain will lower even further to just 20%, with temperatures rising to between 14-21C.

The wind will also pick up, coming from the east at 11km/h and reaching up 16 km/h.

Thursday and Friday will also see sunny skies and low probability of rain.

By Saturday, the cloud will return, with a 40% chance of rain and temperatures from 12 to 20C.

On Sunday, though the clouds will disperse and the temperatures will rise to 14-21C, the probability of rain will also increase to 55%.