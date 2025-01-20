20 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Jan, 2025 @ 11:40
··
1 min read

Intense rain will batter Spain’s Malaga this week followed by sunny spells

by

MALAGA will see 13.2mm of intense rain today, followed by rising temperatures and a dryer end to the week. 

Today the chance of rain stands at 100% across the province, reaching 13.2mm rainfall. 

It will strike in the afternoon, with showers predicted from 12pm onwards. 

Despite heavy clouds, the temperature will remain between 10-17C, with 78% humidity. 

The wind will come from the west at 7km/h, with gusts of up to 11km/h. 

Tomorrow, January 21, the clouds will disperse and the chance of rain will lower to just 30%. 

Temperatures will also rise, with a maximum of 20C and a minimum of 12C. The wind will also pick up tomorrow, between 10-15km/h. 

On Wednesday, the chance of rain will lower even further to just 20%, with temperatures rising to between 14-21C. 

The wind will also pick up, coming from the east at 11km/h and reaching up 16 km/h.

Thursday and Friday will also see sunny skies and low probability of rain. 

By Saturday, the cloud will return, with a 40% chance of rain and temperatures from 12 to 20C. 

On Sunday, though the clouds will disperse and the temperatures will rise to 14-21C, the probability of rain will also increase to 55%.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WATCH: Costa Blanca man caught on video firing gunshots into air from his balcony
Previous Story

WATCH: Costa Blanca man caught on video firing gunshots into the air from a balcony

Public transport by BOAT could help ease traffic on the Costa del Sol's deadly A-7 road, say town hall bosses - as hospitality leaders renew demands for a train
Next Story

Traffic deaths up 15% in Andalucia: Spike in fatal motorbike accidents as 37 people died in Malaga province last year

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage - € 499

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage – € 499,950

PRIME, PRIME location in the heart of La Zenia with
Public transport by BOAT could help ease traffic on the Costa del Sol's deadly A-7 road, say town hall bosses - as hospitality leaders renew demands for a train

Traffic deaths up 15% in Andalucia: Spike in fatal motorbike accidents as 37 people died in Malaga province last year

THE death toll on Malaga’s roads painted a grim picture