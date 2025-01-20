Traffic deaths up 15% in Andalucia: Spike in fatal motorbike accidents as 37 people died in Malaga province last year

THE death toll on Malaga’s roads painted a grim picture in 2024, with 37 lives lost and a worrying spike in motorcycle fatalities, new figures from Spain’s traffic authority reveal.

One of the most concerning trends is the spike in the number of motorcyclists killed on the province’s roads, which doubled from five in 2023 to ten in 2024, overtaking car driver fatalities for the first time.

The Directorate-General of Traffic’s (DGT) report shows that nearly half (47%) of all fatal accidents were caused by distracted drivers not keeping their eyes on the road.

One of the year’s most devastating crashes occurred near Casabermeja last August, when four people – including a couple heading to their wedding – lost their lives in a horrific collision on the A-356.

READ MORE: Spain braces for widespread rain and strong winds as Atlantic storms sweep across north and west of the country

Latest data reveals 37 people died in traffic accidents in Malaga in 2024

The figures also show that more men were more than twice as likely to die on Malaga’s roads as women, with males accounting for 26 of the deaths compared to 11 females.

In another worrying trend, ten of the victims weren’t wearing proper safety equipment when disaster struck.

Most of the accidents occurred during the morning rush hours between 7am and 2pm, claiming 17 lives, while the deadly toll continued into the small hours with ten more fatalities recorded.

The report highlighted that normal roads proved just as deadly as motorways, with 16 fatal accidents occurring on smaller roads compared to 15 on major highways.

READ MORE: Spain is bidding to build Britain’s groundbreaking €20bn nuclear fusion plant

Alarmingly, hit-and-run incidents accounted for over 16% of fatal crashes, while alcohol was involved in nearly one in ten deadly accidents.

The tragedy of these statistics was further compounded by the deaths of six pedestrians who were struck down on Malaga’s roads during the year.

Across Spain, road deaths across Spain hit 1,154 in 2024, with Andalucia recording the highest death toll in the country.

The annual traffic report highlighted how Andalucia saw 232 deaths – an increase of 35 fatalities compared to 2023, while the Valencia region recorded 22 more deaths than the previous year.

“The toll of 1,154 deaths is simply unacceptable,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

READ MORE: Spain’s economy will grow more than early forecasts expected in 2025 according to the IMF

Traffic fatalities over time in Spain have remained steady over the past ten years – save a dip during the Covid pandemic

“We cannot and must not accept that road mobility, which reflects our country’s economic and social vitality, comes at such a high price.”

The statistics also revealed a rise in accidents with multiple fatalities, with 91 such incidents resulting in 205 deaths.

A staggering 27% of car and van occupants killed weren’t wearing seatbelts, while van-related deaths nearly doubled, jumping from 40 to 79 casualties, and the over-65 age group saw an 11% rise in fatalities.

The surge in deaths comes as Spain recorded its highest-ever number of road journeys, with over 462 million trips made during 2024 – a 3.15% increase from the previous year.

In a small silver lining, the Balearic Islands saw only a slight increase in fatalities, from 41 to 42 deaths, while pedestrian deaths across the country decreased by 15%.

The findings have prompted traffic authorities to announce increased radar controls and police presence on major roads, particularly in provinces showing high accident rates on main highways.