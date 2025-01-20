20 Jan, 2025
20 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool garage – € 499,950

PRIME, PRIME location in the heart of La Zenia with direct access to the famous La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre. This beautiful detached house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, 3 of which are ensuites, all of which are generous in size. The villa also sits on a double plot with a high walled garden giving this property a fantastic level of privacy. This villa has been completely renovated and is presented immaculately. On the ground floor there is an open plan spacious living room and modern fitted kitchen with all appliances. Patio doors give direct access to the garden and private pool…. See full property details

Villa

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

  5 beds

  5 baths

€ 499,950

