19 Jan, 2025
Spain braces for widespread rain and strong winds as Atlantic storms sweep across north and west of the country

Autumn arrives early in Spain: Temperatures to plummet by up to 10C today amid storms, rain and hail
SPAIN is bracing itself for a series of Atlantic storms that are set to sweep across the country in the coming days, bringing widespread rain and strong winds,

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions, with the heaviest downpours expected in the western and southwestern regions of the country.

Starting this (Sunday) afternoon, the first storm front will bring rain to Galicia, western Castilla y León, and northern Extremadura. As the storm progresses into Monday, intense rainfall will affect Andalucia, especially the province of Huelva. Winds will pick up, but the good news is that the storm will significantly raise minimum temperatures in the western half of the Peninsula, making for a notably milder start to the week.

Aemet warns that while the Mediterranean coast will likely remain dry, regions along the Atlantic will see significant precipitation. “Some areas, particularly around Gredos, Béjar, southwest Galicia, and the Sierra de Cádiz, could receive more than 100 millimetres of rain” said materologist, Víctor González. Heavy rain is also forecast in Malaga province for Monday, while the Costa Blanca is expected to escape the rain.

By Tuesday, the storms will intensify and move further inland, spreading heavy rain across the western and central parts of Spain. Northern Extremadura and southern Castilla y León will experience the heaviest rainfall, along with strong winds. Temperatures will remain higher than average for the time of year, with frosty conditions only expected in the highest mountain areas of the northeast.

This wet and windy pattern is expected to persist through the middle of the week, with further storm fronts arriving on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will continue to affect most of the Iberian Peninsula, with particularly high rainfall totals predicted for Galicia and the Aragonese Pyrenees.The southeast of the country may see lighter rain on Thursday.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies and occasional scattered showers are expected, with heavier rain likely in the more mountainous areas by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs ranging between 21 and 23°C in coastal areas during the early afternoon.

This significant weather shift comes as a strengthened polar jet stream moves across the Atlantic, fueling the arrival of multiple deep and active storms. Aemet advises residents to prepare for challenging weather conditions, particularly in the western and central regions, where flooding and strong winds are a possibility.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

