London’s Tate Modern to host an exhibition about this Malaga village

A MALAGA village will be featured in London’s Tate Modern art gallery.

Comares, Axarquia, caught the interest of renowned photographer Steph Huang.

Huang visited the village on January 13, capturing images for an upcoming Tate Modern exhibition focussing on the harvesting, producing and cooking of Comares’ traditional food and drink.

Photo: Despoblacion y Turismo Comares

“We can’t wait to see the exhibition about food and traditional methods and old utensils related to the harvest and production in Comares,” said Comares Council.

Photo: Despoblacion y Turismo Comares

Despite having just 1,400 registered residents, Comares has captured the interest of the artist for its panoramic views over Malaga and strong cultural heritage.

It is included in the ‘magic pueblos of Spain’ list thanks to its whitewashed buildings, 100-year-old olive trees and moorish architecture.

It is not yet known when the exhibition will take place.