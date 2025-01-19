19 Jan, 2025
19 Jan, 2025 @ 09:00
·
1 min read

Doing dry January? These are the health benefits of leaving booze behind for a month 

by

THESE are the reported health benefits of giving up alcohol for a month, but will you feel them after Dry January?

Health experts have revealed the advantages of giving up booze for a month as Dry January enters its final phases. 

Richard de Visser, Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Sussex published an article in The Conversation where he detailed the psychological and physiological benefits of abstinence.

HIs comments were based on a British study using over 4,000 participants. 

“At a biological level, giving up alcohol is associated with a reduction in liver fat, blood glucose and cholesterol,” he said.

In the short term, one of the main benefits of temporary abstinence is better sleep. 

“A lot of people think alcohol helps them sleep but it’s been proven that it lowers the quality and quantity of sleep. This can affect memory and concentration. It can also make sleep apnea worse,” he warned. 

As well as better sleep, 52% of people had more energy and 50% felt they had better ‘general’ health. 

On an economic level, 63% said leaving behind the pints saved them money. 

According to the expert, a successful Dry January means minimising the opportunities to drink by avoiding bars and not having alcohol in the house. 

He also recommended deciding what you’d like to drink before going out for a meal or social event.

When it comes to social pressure, he advises socialising in places and events which do not require drinking alcohol. 

For instance, he recommends meeting in a cafe instead of a bar or meeting on a Saturday morning instead of the evening. 

