19 Jan, 2025
19 Jan, 2025 @ 11:31
1 min read

Budget British supermarket Poundland getting fed up with shoplifting – including in its five stores in Spain

BRITISH discount retailer Poundland has declared ‘enough is enough’ as it rolls out an ambitious new anti-theft initiative in its five outlets in Spain.

The budget supermarket, which operated as Dealz in Spain until 2022 before rebranding to Pepco, has announced a comprehensive ‘Anti-Shoplifting’ campaign in response to surging theft rates across its 800 stores in the UK and abroad.

In Spain, where Poundland maintains stores in Madrid, Valencia, Granada, Zaragoza and Alicante, the measures will be implemented as part of the company’s wider security overhaul.

Shoplifting has become an increasing problem in Poundland shops

The retailer is investing heavily in new anti-theft technology and providing staff with communication headsets across all locations. 

Staff will be given body-worn cameras and undercover security guards will be stationed in the stores to catch potential thieves red handed.

These measures aim to not only combat shoplifting but also protect employees from abuse and harassment, which has become an increasing concern for retail workers.

Poundland underwent strategic changes in 2022 due to financial losses, leading to a rebranding of its Spanish stores under the Pepco name, part of the same Polish retail group.

The move comes as retailers across Europe grapple with increasing rates of shoplifting and staff abuse, forcing many to implement enhanced security measures.

While the final number of Spanish stores has dwindled to five, the company’s tough new approach to security demonstrates its commitment to protecting both its assets and employees across all its European operations.

