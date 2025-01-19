2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Son Servera with pool garage – € 595,000

This beautiful house, situated in an eminent residential area close to the east coast of Mallorca, has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen-dining room, a living room, laundry room, garage and swimming pool. It also has a solarium terrace with unobstructed views, an outside dining room ideal for sharing long summer meals and chill out areas, orchard and very large garden. Entering the property from the asphalted road, we see the swimming pool, the garage, the main house and a large terrace that serves as a carport for 5 cars situated around a gazebo decorated in a rustic Mallorcan style…. See full property details

Finca/Country House

Son Servera, Majorca

2 beds 1 baths

€ 595,000