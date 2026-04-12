5 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez-Malaga with garage – € 1,885,000

Exclusive villa with incredible sea views A unique property This property strategically integrates natural surroundings, privacy, and a superior standard of exclusivity, offering a residential proposal that combines comfort, design, and distinction in a carefully planned environment. Located on a spectacular plot of approximately 8,000 m² and with over 700 m² built. Upon entering the estate, a charming garden welcomes you, leading to the main house that features four bedrooms, two living rooms, three bathrooms, one guest toilet, two fully equipped kitchens, and a large terrace with… See full property details

Villa

Vélez-Málaga, Málaga

5 beds 4 baths

€ 1,885,000

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