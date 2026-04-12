12 Apr, 2026
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12 Apr, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez-Malaga with garage – € 1,885,000

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5 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez-Malaga with garage - € 1

Exclusive villa with incredible sea views A unique property This property strategically integrates natural surroundings, privacy, and a superior standard of exclusivity, offering a residential proposal that combines comfort, design, and distinction in a carefully planned environment. Located on a spectacular plot of approximately 8,000 m² and with over 700 m² built. Upon entering the estate, a charming garden welcomes you, leading to the main house that features four bedrooms, two living rooms, three bathrooms, one guest toilet, two fully equipped kitchens, and a large terrace with… See full property details

Villa

Vélez-Málaga, Málaga

  5 beds

  4 baths

€ 1,885,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Velez-Malaga with garage - € 1,885,000

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Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

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