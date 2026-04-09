9 Apr, 2026
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9 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Macanet de la Selva with pool garage – € 380,000

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3 bedroom Villa for sale in Macanet de la Selva with pool garage - € 380

This elegant property, offering unobstructed mountain views and ideally situated in the heart of the prestigious and peaceful residential neighborhood of Maçanet de la Selva, perfectly embodies the combination of comfort, modernity, and quality of life. Built in 2004 and fully renovated with high-quality finishes in 2025, it sits on a generous 1,152 m2 lot and offers approximately 175 m2 of living space. Just 4.5 km from downtown and its amenities, this home provides a privileged living environment, combining absolute serenity with proximity to services. The property holds a valid tourist… See full property details

Villa

Maçanet de la Selva, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 380,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Macanet de la Selva with pool garage - € 380,000

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