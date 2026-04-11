DUTCH cycling superstar Mathieu van der Poel has offered fans a rare look behind the curtain in a new short film, just days before his historic bid for glory at Paris-Roubaix.

Mathieu van der Poel bought a luxury vacation home in Moraira, a coastal town on the Costa Blanca, in 2021.

He stays there during the long winter months because the weather is better for long training sessions than in his native Belgium.

This Sunday, van der Poel is aiming to become the first rider in history to win four consecutive editions of Paris-Roubaix, one of cycling’s most gruelling and prestigious races.

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With this documentary, titled This Is Home, van der Poel wants to focus on something far more personal than the spectacle of elite racing.

“I’m very happy with how it turned out. It gives an honest view without overcomplicating things, which is important to me,” he said.

Filmed on Van der Poel’s training grounds in Antwerp, Belgium and Moraira, the documentary follows him riding quiet roads and relaxing with partner Roxanne Bertels.

Van der Poel’s cycling pedigree runs deep.

He is the grandson of French legend Raymond Poulidor and son of former world champion Adri van der Poel. Despite the weight of that legacy, he has forged his own path.

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Mathieu van der Poel is preparing for a fourth consecutive Paris-Roubaix win. Credit: Shimano

While dominating cyclocross world championships and claiming Monument victories, including Paris-Roubaix, he is one of the defining riders of his generation.

It’s the first time the Dutch cyclist is granting such a high level of access.

“We felt it was the right moment to show a more complete picture of who I am,” he said. “As an athlete, but also as a person.”

Shimano has worked with Van der Poel throughout his career and used the film to highlight the importance of trust between rider and equipment.

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The documentary explores the Belgian’s quest for glory at Sunday’s one-day Paris-Roubaix cycle race. Credit: Shimano

“Consistency helps you fully trust your equipment, and that allows you to focus entirely on the race. At this level, that kind of confidence is key when making quick and instinctive decisions” Van der Poel said.

The film is the latest in Shimano’s This is Home series, which has previously featured top riders including Jackson Goldstone.

This is Home is now available on Shimano’s official YouTube channel.

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