5 Apr, 2026
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5 Apr, 2026 @ 19:00
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Did you hit the slopes this Semana Santa? Sierra Nevada resort records one of its biggest Easters ever

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OVER 78,000 skiers hit the Sierra Nevada’s slopes this Easter week, marking the resort’s third-biggest Semana Santa on record. 

Blue skies and brilliant snow, boosted by storms earlier in the year, drew 78,900 skiers carving through 100km of pistes this Semana Santa. 

A further 4,360 people rode the resort’s lifts to spectate a range of Spanish Championship events and eat at popular restaurants while 11,000 people partook in non-skiing activities, like sledging.

READ MORE: The Olive Press slips inside Spain’s ski property hotspots: from Sierra Nevada to the Pyrenees

The Sierra’s mountains hosted three Spanish Championships events over the weekend in Snowboardcross, Skicross and Rails and Slopestyle showcasing the very best homegrown, and international, talent. 

Following the huge week, the Sierra Nevada’s spring season officially kicks off on the 6 April. 

With 70km of piste open, excellent snow, and more competitions ahead, including the Ultra Sierra Nevada on April 10 and the Andalusian Ski Mountaineering Championship on April 12, it’s not too late to hit the slopes.

The Sierra Nevada resort will remain open for skiing, sledging, and enjoying the mountain scenery until May 3.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

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