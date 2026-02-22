WHILE Spain is best known for beachside living, demand for property in the country’s ski resorts is quietly rising.

From luxury chalets in the Pyrenees to high-altitude homes in the Sierra Nevada, buyers are increasingly looking to the mountains for homes that offer winter sport, long-term value and year-round lifestyle appeal.

One recent buyer told the Olive Press that owning a skiing property has transformed how he and his family use their nearest resort of the Sierra Nevada.

“Having a place where you can leave all your stuff and return on any spontaneous weekend, it becomes a home away from home,” explains Ben Bateman, whose property is conveniently central, just behind the Kenia Hotel, in the heart of the resort.

Bateman, 47, the owner of Sotogrande’s long-standing Holmes Estate Agency reminisced on heading to his childhood ski home and the thrill that came with it.

Sierra Nevada property owner, Ben Batemen, hitting the slopes with ease from his charming chalet.

“Spending a full day traveling by bus, train, and car just to get to the mountains – then skiing feverishly to make the most of it. It was exhausting ultimately,” continues the father-of-five.

It made him realize the beauty of having his own ski lodge to use at his leisure each weekend. And, of course, location is everything. “I’m three minutes to a cable car, an easy walk to the excellent bars and restaurants, and all with incredible views,” he adds.

Here the Olive Press slips and slides around Spain’s main resorts.

Baqueira-Beret

Just minutes away from Baqueira-Beret, this elegant townhome offers the complete mountain experience, on the market for €1.03 million.

At the top end of the market sits Baqueira-Beret, in the Catalan Pyrenees.

Widely regarded as Spain’s most exclusive ski resort – helped by regular visits from the Spanish royal family – it attracts affluent buyers from Madrid, Barcelona and the Basque Country.

Demand here focuses on high-quality chalets and well-located apartments, with limited supply helping to underpin prices.

Formigal & Cerler

A two-bedroom, one-bath apartment in the ‘Salenques’ urbanisation near the ski station, available for just €219,000.

In the Aragon Pyrenees, meanwhile, Formigal and Cerler have established themselves as popular choices for families and second-home owners.

Known for their dramatic landscapes and extensive ski areas, both resorts appeal to buyers seeking properties that can be used personally while also offering solid rental potential during the winter season.

La Molina & Masella

A three-bedroom two-bath fully renovated ground-floor apartment in the picturesque community of Alp, close to the ski resorts of La Molina and Masella. Cost is €450,000.

Further east are La Molina and Masella in Girona’s Cerdanya valley, an area great for their accessibility.

With good roads and rail links to Barcelona, they are particularly popular for frequent weekend use.

The area’s strong year-round appeal includes hiking and cycling in warmer months, which has helped sustain interest beyond the ski season.

Navacerrada & Valdesqui

This spacious four bedroom detatched villa located on a 1200 sw meter plot and surrounded by nature, on for €938,000.

Closer to the capital is Navacerrada and Valdesqui in the Sierra de Guadarrama, which continues to attract Madrid-based buyers looking for quick retreat.

Properties tend to be traditional mountain homes or apartments in nearby towns such as Ceredilla, prized for more convenience than large-scale resort living.

Sierra Nevada

Stunning luxury four-bedroom, four-bathroom corner townhouse in Sierra Nevada’s exclusive Arttysur Lux Village, offering ski-in/ski-out access at 2,400 metres with panoramic views of the national park, on the market for €1.5 million.

At the southern end of Europe’s ski map lies Sierra Nevada, Spain’s highest ski resort and one of its most distinctive.

Snow-sure well into late April and located around two hours from Malaga, it offers a rare combination of winter skiing and east access to the coast.

Buyers are drawn to the lifestyle contrast – beaches in the summer, mountains in the winter.

