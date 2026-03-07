DRUG trafficking, gang shootouts and gun possession galore.

Spain – unfortunately – is home to a string of neighbourhoods where crime is part of daily life.

Certain districts from Barcelona to Sevilla are regularly flagged by police, and rank among the country’s most insecure.

Although Spain remains one of Europe’s safer countries, pockets of serious deprivation persist in several cities.

Many of these districts began as social housing projects – but decades of neglect and underinvestment have allowed organised networks to embed themselves.

Barcelona and Catalunya are home to four separate neighbourhoods of concern.

Near the top of the list is El Raval, often described as the epicentre of Barcelona’s narco-flat crisis.

The area has long struggled with gang tensions and alleged theft. Police have repeatedly raided apartments used for drug distribution, while residents complain of ongoing violent street crime.

A combination of overcrowding, tourism and poverty creates a volatile mix in one of the city’s most densely populated districts.

?Los 25 barrios más peligrosos de España:



1. Las 3000 Mil Viviendas (Sevilla)

2. El Raval (Barcelona)

3. Cañada Real (Madrid)

4. Orriols (Valencia)

5. O Vao (Pontevedra)

6. La Rondilla (Valladolid)

7. La Milagrosa (Albacete)

7. La Milagrosa (Albacete)

8. Polígono de las 2000 Viviendas…

Just outside the city centre in Sant Adria del Besos is La Mina.

This neighbourhood is considered one of Catalunya’s most troubled areas.

Drug trafficking and gang-related shootings have shaped its reputation, although recent investments – including a local police station – has reduced some crime levels.

Originally developed to house relocated families, Sant Cosme has since been dubbed a ‘drug supermarket’ by locals after it was built in the 1960s.

Despite redevelopment efforts, social marginalisation and drug trafficking networks continue to affect its residents.

One of Europe’s most densely populated neighbourhoods is La Florida. This district has faced rising drug-related crimes and tensions linked to overcrowding and poverty.

While it has a strong community identity, police regularly flag it as an area of concern.

Andalucia in southern Spain has also long grappled with some of the country’s most entrenched problem areas.

Barcelona’s El Raval neighbourhood has long held an unfortunate reputation for crime. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As part of the Poligono Sur district, Sevilla’s Tres Mil Viviendas is widely considered one of Spain’s most dangerous neighbourhoods.

Around 40,000 people live here, in a district shaped by poverty and powerful drug clans.

Police operations have regularly uncovered firearms, ammunition and large-scale drug activity.

The unemployment rate is among the highest in the country, and authorities admit long-term solutions remain complex.

Granada’s Almanjayar is widely regarded as one of the city’s most dangerous districts.

Home to around 22,000 residents, this area struggles with widespread poverty and electricity theft linked to illegal marijuana plantations.

Police operations are frequent here in targeting organised drug networks.

Almeria has the El Puche neighbourhood, which was originally built to house flood victims.

However, now the area faces chronic unemployment, drug dealing and infrastructure problems. Recurring issues include illegal occupation and power outages.

In Cordoba, extreme poverty defines the neighbourhood of Las Palmeras, where unemployment rates remain far below the national average.

Problems like drug activity and social exclusion remain apparent.

The Malaga neighbourhood of Palma Palmilla has long been associated with marginalisation.

The district continues to struggle with crime and failing infrastructure. Authorities have attempted the process of regeneration, but security concerns persist.

Sevilla’s infamous Tres Mil Viviendas district tops the list for crime-ridden neighbourhoods. Credit: Cordon Press

Lo Campano in Murcia has also faced recurring issues with crime.

Marked by isolation and its proximity to industrial areas, it has dealt with problems like illegal occupation and drug trafficking.

Many of these districts share a similar story. Social housing origins, decades of underinvestment, high unemployment, and school dropout rates.

Experts argue that without sustained policing alongside long-term education and employment strategies, the cycle is difficult to break. Regeneration can take years, plus political will.

Official crime data shows that Spain recorded 2,474,156 offences in 2025.

Barcelona recorded 6,317 offences per 100,00 residents – the second-highest rate nationwide.

Malaga is shown as fourth with 5,820 crimes, and Madrid as sixth with 5,495 crimes.

Sevilla is number 11 with 5,094 crimes, and Murcia and Almeria are further down the list with 4,677 and 4,574.

