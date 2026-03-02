Costa del Sol taxi driver punches drunk Irish passenger who he threw out of cab for burping

A FUENGIROLA taxi driver has been arrested for punching a drunk 65-year-old Irish customer after throwing him out of his cab.

The incident happened on Monday, February 23.

The driver, 51, had picked up two Irish clients who were reportedly in a state of intoxication.

One of the passengers started burping and the cabbie decided to pull over and evict them from his car on the Paseo Maritimo Rey de España.

The Sur newspaper reports that the driver allegedly punched one of the clients when he exited the vehicle- causing him to fall to the ground, hitting the curb.

The Policia Nacional and paramedics went to the scene and found one of the Irish nationals with a bloody nose and a large head wound.

The injured man was initially taken to the Las Lagunas de Mijas health centre, but was then transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The police subsequently arrested the taxi driver on a charge of assault.

