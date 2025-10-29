A FINNISH man has been arrested on the Costa del Sol after allegedly groping a female taxi driver twice during a late-night ride in Mijas.

The 26-year-old was travelling in the car when he allegedly reached forward from the back seat and touched the driver’s breasts.

According to the Guardia Civil, the woman immediately pushed his hands away and ordered him to leave the car.

The passenger reportedly apologised, claiming it had been a mistake, and the driver decided to continue the journey.

Moments later, however, the man allegedly did it again, touching her in the same way.

Spotting a Guardia Civil patrol nearby, the shaken driver pulled over and called for help. Officers quickly intervened and activated the protocol for sexual assault cases.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested on the spot and taken into custody. He later appeared before a judge accused of sexual assault.

The victim has since filed an official complaint at a Guardia Civil station in Mijas.

Authorities said the incident occurred during a regular transfer arranged via a ride-hailing platform, though they did not specify which company was involved.

The case is now before the courts in Fuengirola.

