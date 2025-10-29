29 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Oct, 2025 @ 13:00
·
1 min read

Spain’s BBVA becomes fourth Spanish company to break the €100 billion mark – just weeks after the failure of its Sabadell hostile takeover

by
BBVA bank bosses in Spain to reduce compulsory redundacies after one-day strike
A branch of Sabadell bank in Spain. The Spanish banks BBVA and Sabadell scrap merger talks over price dispute only two weeks after their first announcement. Picture date: Friday November 27, 2020. Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/EMPICS

BBVA has reached a market value of more than €100 billion for the first time, just two weeks after its attempted takeover of Banco Sabadell collapsed.

The milestone makes the Madrid-based lender one of only four Spanish companies worth over €100 billion on the stock market, alongside Santander, Iberdrola and Inditex.

Its shares have jumped around 12% since the failed bid, as investors welcomed the end of uncertainty surrounding a deal that would have required heavy capital spending and integration costs. 

READ MORE: Spain backs EU ban on diesel and petrol cars by 2035 – but Italy dubs it ‘madness ideology’

Analysts say the market is now refocusing on BBVA’s solid balance sheet and strong earnings outlook.

BBVA’s shares have also been lifted by its performance in Mexico, which remains the group’s biggest profit engine, and by robust lending margins in Spain. 

The turnaround follows months of market scepticism over the Sabadell bid, which drew political resistance and concerns about job losses and competition. 

READ MORE: Unemployment rate in Spain rises to 10.4% despite record number of workers

With that episode now behind it, BBVA’s market capitalisation has climbed close to Banco Santander’s €128 billion, narrowing the gap between Spain’s two biggest banks.

Analysts say the move underlines investor confidence in BBVA’s ability to grow organically and reward shareholders without pursuing risky mergers.

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Western Andalucia hit by RED ALERT for torrential rains as towns flood and TORNADOES rip up terraces

Previous Story

WATCH: Western Andalucia hit by RED ALERT for torrential rains as towns flood and TORNADOES rip up terraces

Latest from Business & Finance

Related Articles

Go toTop