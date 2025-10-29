WESTERN Andalucia has been plunged into chaos as torrential rain, flooding and a series of violent windstorms batter the region.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET declared a red alert for the province of Huelva, which has been hit hardest, with Sevilla and inland areas under an orange alert.

The alert — the highest on the scale — was triggered early Wednesday morning for extreme rainfall of up to 60mm in one hour and more than 120mm in 12 hours.

READ MORE: Asian ‘murder hornets’ kill three in just two weeks in Galicia as Spain loses its battle against invasive species

Así está la cosa por Nerva (Huelva). Zonas inundadas y reventón en las tuberías de saneamiento del instituto. @Meteohuelva pic.twitter.com/pbFvbIoOTk — Marcos Ce ? (@_MarcosCe) October 29, 2025

By midday, dramatic scenes were unfolding across the western coast.

Streets in Mazagon, a coastal town roughly 20 km south of Huelva city, turned into rivers as floodwaters surged through Avenida Conquistadores, while Almonte was left partially underwater after drains overflowed.

Local authorities there warned that the ‘sewer system can no longer cope’ and that if rain continues, ‘it will become a serious problem.’

In Gibralen, a small inland town about 15 km north of Huelva city, a tornado is believed to have been responsible for tearing through the streets, leaving a trail of wreckage.

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: Which queue should British residents with a TIE card join to enter Spain now that the EES is here?

Mucha precaución, esto no ha terminado aún! @MeteoAlmonte @Meteohuelva el aparato eléctrico no para de aumentar en esta zona! Ya he presenciado rayos nube tierra tocando cerca, uno ha caído en Bollullos par del Condado dejando TeleCondado sin luz. pic.twitter.com/dyCQUz49oH — Wotan SilverBack (@WotanSilverBack) October 29, 2025

Llegan imágenes muy preocupantes desde Mazagón.



Video de autor desconocido. pic.twitter.com/1KrnivKS9t — MeteoHuelva.es (@Meteohuelva) October 29, 2025

Videos shared online show mangled terraces, damaged roofs and debris strewn across streets after what witnesses described as a ‘roaring wind’ ripped through in minutes.

Even the University of Huelva’s El Carmen campus was hit by flash floods, with emergency services rushing to help stranded students as car parks and walkways disappeared under water.

Andalucia Civil Protection has confirmed multiple callouts for flooding, falling trees and storm damage across the province.

The Junta sent mass ES-Alert warnings to residents’ phones along the coast, urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Further east, the storm front is now moving towards Sevilla and Malaga, where orange alerts remain active for heavy rain, strong gusts and possible waterspouts along the coast.

Forecasters are calling the event one of the most intense autumn storms in recent memory, caused by a deep Atlantic system colliding with warm, humid air over the Gulf of Cádiz.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.