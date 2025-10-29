CONSTRUCTION on Antonio Banderas’ new beachfront Marbella mansion is underway – here’s everything you need to know about his spectacular new home.

The home sits in Los Monteros, one of Marbella’s most coveted areas which combines luxury with privacy.

The actor’s new mansion will have three floors with large panoramic windows and terraces that overlook the sea.

In its garden an infinity pool will be another location to take in sea views, and inside will be a party room that can host 1,200 people.

The property will even have a panic room hidden in its basement.

Banderas’ new home – which he has named ‘Mi Calle’ – is a tribute to his past as it replaces his former home ‘Mi Gaviota’.

‘Mi Gaviota’ was reduced to rubble in 2024 following several legal issues with the original 1995 permit.

After years of legal battles due to the house being built on land designated for equipamiento sanitario (health-facility use), Banderas chose to demolish the home and begin again.

On the site where his former home once stood, Banderas is building ‘Mi Calle’ and has paid tribute to’Mi Gaviota’ by including its name on a wooden game outside the new build.

Despite being a new build, ‘Mi Calle’ has already sparked controversy as sections of the land it is being built on are still designated for equipamiento sanitario.

Working around this, Banderas’ architect has ensured that the house complies with urban planning parameters and harmonizes with neighbouring homes.

Local supplies, including bricks from Andalucia’s Suspiro del Moro, will be used throughout the property – this, alongside his commitment to blend his house in with those around it, emphasises how committed Banderas is to the local area.

For Banderas, ‘Mi Calle’ marks a fresh start in Marbella but construction continues, controversy still lingers as outsiders watch on to see the finished product.

