MARBELLA boasts a mega mansion home to the only swimming pool in the world with an original Picasso artwork.

El Martinete, an estate once home to the famous flamenco dancer Antonio Ruiz Soler – who was often called Antonio el Bailarin – is a luxurious property with a storied history.

The tale begins in 1961 when Antonio’s performance at Picasso’s 80th birthday celebrations inspired the artists to sketch a dancer and write next to it, ‘Para Antonio. 29/10/61’.

READ MORE: Tripadvisor Best of the Best restaurants list in Spain features SIX from Malaga province out of just 25

The pool with Picasso’s art silkscreened onto its tiles.

Years later, Antonio took that very drawing and had it permanently silkscreened onto the tiles of the outdoor pool at his Marbella property – to this day, it is the only piece of Picasso’s work that is submerged in water.

This pool is, however, only the beginning.

Antonio opened up his home to Hollywood stars, dukes and duchesses, and a stream of glittering celebrities.

It was Antonio’s influence that contributed to Marbella’s association with prestige and fame as the dancer hosted eccentric parties with numerous A-list attendees.

Now available as an exclusive rental, El Martinete offers guests the chance to walk the same marble floors and peer through the same arched windows as its illustrious former guests.

READ MORE: As it reaches its tenth birthday, Jon Clarke runs a rule over the Six Senses Douro spa hotel

A bedroom in the main house.

Such experiences do however come with a hefty price tag – at upwards of €15,000 per night the property has a minimum stay of three nights and between seven and ten nights during the summer months.

Guests spend tens of thousands for a taste of timeless luxury at Antonio’s former home which merges classic style with modern luxury and sits in an enclosed private compound with a gate for direct beach access.

With a sun-drenched raised terrace, marble fireplaces, stone polished floors, and a dining room lined in columned archways, the property seamlessly flows from indoor to outdoor living.

Guests can stay in one of the main house’s six bedrooms, or one of the four others located in two guest houses on the property.

These main house rooms are lavish suites that feature dressing rooms and en suites – some even have their own terraces and seating areas.

READ MORE: WATCH: Luxury British cruise ship loaded up with thousands of high-paying passengers pulls into port in northern Spain

The indoor pool at the property’s spa.

A lift descends below the villa and into the property’s spa – a sanctuary complete with a sauna, treatment rooms, a fitness space and an indoor pool.

On call 24/7, a concierge team caters to every guest request – from private chefs to security, childcare and curated events.

The villa even boasts its own wines which are produced especially for the property in the Province of Salamanca.

These exclusive beverages can be enjoyed by guests, and served at exclusive events held on the property.

The villa’s expansive gardens make it a dream setting for weddings, parties and intimate gatherings whilst its interior can act as a place to host grand galas and receptions.

READ MORE: Murcia to get its first five-star hotel with opening planned for Easter 2026

One of the villa’s terraces.

At El Martinete, each room carries a story that guests can step into – but only if they have tens of thousands of euros in their pockets.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.