WATCH: Another drug gang operating in the Costa del Sol triangle is smashed in dawn raids across Malaga and La Linea

A MAJOR drug gang operating between Malaga, La Linea and Ceuta has been dismantled in a dawn operation that seized more than a tonne of hashish, luxury vehicles and tens of thousands in cash.

The Policia Nacional launched coordinated raids early on Tuesday, October 21, hitting addresses in Malaga and La Linea, with parallel searches in Ceuta.

Fifteen people were arrested in the latest phase of the year-long investigation, codenamed Operation Roble.

Police say the gang received the hashish in Ceuta, where it was stored in hidden warehouses in remote, hard-to-reach areas to avoid detection.

The drugs were then packed into vehicles and boats with false bottoms to smuggle them across the Strait to the Costa del Sol or the Campo de Gibraltar, where the organisation maintained further storage sites for distribution.

The network operated with strict discipline and secrecy, each member assigned a specific role within a tightly organised structure designed to frustrate investigators.

Nine members of the same network had already been arrested in earlier phases and remain in pre-trial detention.

The latest raids bring the total number of detainees to 24, though police say more arrests are expected as the investigation remains open.

Officers seized 1,120 kilos of hashish, 120 grams of cocaine, a marijuana plantation, €50,000 in cash, and 17 high-end vehicles including 11 luxury cars and six motorbikes.

The operation also involved elite police units including GEO, riot officers, canine teams and air support.

